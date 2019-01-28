“It would be great to get to trail heads without trailering for a mile to ride.” -- Chris Walker
------
“Well. I’m all for the age thing. If you are off-roading riding like a maniac, then yes, wear a helmet, full body gear, neck brace, and whatever, but all that should be optional. They already make us register our OHV’s ... don’t tell us how to ride them!” -- Vera Tilley
------
“This would be awesome. It’s not like us that ride want to be on the streets but to trail hop would be nice. Not to mention this would be good for the town's economy. As far as helmets go for being on the road if that’s what it takes so be it. Better than not having access at all.” -- Steve Griffith
------
“Yes, this has worked out so well in Spring Creek where the rules are enforced ... NOT! In some places in SC it's become a free for all because the riders know they won't get caught. Hopefully, having a full-time sheriff might help, but doubtful since it seems so many riders are speeding, breaking the rules and getting away with it.” – dustbunny
------
“They are designed for off-road and that's where they should stay. I love riding OHVs but people of all ages just aren't responsible enough for this. It will get out of hand. Just look at how people drive their cars on the road.” – Bonzai Baby
------
“I'd encourage everyone involved with making the decision to allow OHVs on city streets to visit two Colorado towns that are about 30 miles apart. Telluride does not allow OHVs on city streets and it is a beautiful, clean and prosperous town that caters to the outdoorsy adventure types; skiers, snowboarders, hikers, mountain bikers etc. Silverton, on the other hand, does allow OHVs on city streets and the town is now dirty and run down looking, the streets are covered in dirt and mud carried in on the OHVs, the town is extremely noisy, it sounds like Sturgis during a biker rally, not someplace you can get a good night’s sleep. I think only a small percentage of people and businesses would profit from this proposal while all would suffer the consequences.” – Nevadamtns
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.