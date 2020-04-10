Realtor clarifies governor's order on showing homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I write this, I am aware that by the time it is published things will likely have changed, again and again, as they have daily for the past few weeks. In the real estate community, major changes have occurred which have had a huge impact on how Realtors may conduct business and best serve their clients, while adhering to the safest standards.

Governor Sisolak and the State Public Health Officer issued an Executive Order requiring all Nevada residents to stay home except as needed to maintain continuity of operations. This supersedes all existing local city and county and state laws that are less restrictive. The real estate industry has been deemed an “essential business but is not exempt from this prohibition except as needed to maintain “continuity of operation … of … construction, including housing construction.”

Fannie Mae has issued temporary guidance on appraisal requirements, including allowing desktop and exterior-only appraisals on many mortgage transactions for eligible mortgages through May 17, 2020.

Can Realtors show property, or hold open houses? This answer is two-fold. No, Realtors can NOT hold open houses. However, they can show OWNER OCCUPIED properties. Realtors cannot show tenant occupied properties.