Realtor clarifies governor's order on showing homes

As I write this, I am aware that by the time it is published things will likely have changed, again and again, as they have daily for the past few weeks. In the real estate community, major changes have occurred which have had a huge impact on how Realtors may conduct business and best serve their clients, while adhering to the safest standards.
Governor Sisolak and the State Public Health Officer issued an Executive Order requiring all Nevada residents to stay home except as needed to maintain continuity of operations. This supersedes all existing local city and county and state laws that are less restrictive. The real estate industry has been deemed an “essential business but is not exempt from this prohibition except as needed to maintain “continuity of operation … of … construction, including housing construction.”
Fannie Mae has issued temporary guidance on appraisal requirements, including allowing desktop and exterior-only appraisals on many mortgage transactions for eligible mortgages through May 17, 2020.
Can Realtors show property, or hold open houses? This answer is two-fold. No, Realtors can NOT hold open houses. However, they can show OWNER OCCUPIED properties. Realtors cannot show tenant occupied properties.
Realtors across the country have been wrestling with their own personal dilemma as they are striving to continue to be of service to their clients. The spirit of the Code of Ethics, to which all Realtors have sworn to uphold and by which we abide, offers clear guidance during these times:
Realtors should recognize that the interests of the nation and its citizens require the highest and best use of the land and the widest distribution of land ownership. They require the creation of adequate housing, the building of functioning cities, the development of productive industries and farms, and the preservation of a healthful environment. Such interests impose obligations beyond those of ordinary commerce.
They impose grave social responsibility and a patriotic duty to which Realtors should dedicate themselves, and for which they should be diligent in preparing themselves….”
Thank you to Realtors who are modeling safe business practices during this challenging time. There are still sellers who need to sell, and lots of pent-up buyer demand. Realtors can serve their clients digitally, through floor plans, digital marketing such as virtual tours and video, and digital signing platforms.
Additionally, many other aspects of the real estate industry can continue to occur without in-person contact, including documentation and closings. Other activities may also be managed remotely.
Call your local Realtors to find out how to buy or sell property virtually.
Many people will be affected in the coming days. We are all in this together with the one unifying goal of minimizing the effects of this virus. We as Realtors choose to do what is best for the nation and our communities.
Let’s do everything possible to insure the “preservation of a healthful environment” – because that’s who we R.
Call your Realtor today with any questions or concerns, or contact the Elko County Association of Realtors at www.elkorealtors.com or ecar@frontiernet.net.
Marcella Syme is the 2020 president of Elko County Realtors.
