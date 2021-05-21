Reece Keener: Belated props to Robert Schmidtlien

I was appointed to the board in the fall of 2013, to fulfill the remainder of Councilman Rich Perry’s term. When I joined the board, I really wasn’t at all acquainted with Robert. I did have some hesitation about Robert’s motives initially, given some of his political alliances. However, as soon as I started working closely with Robert in our Fire Department liaison roles, I discovered that my concerns about him were unfounded and wrong. In fact, much to my surprise, I collaborated more closely with Robert than any other council member during our tenure and I miss the regular interaction with him.

As a board (under Mayor Chris Johnson) one of our biggest challenges was the successful completion of the Police Station. There were headwinds on many fronts that threatened the critically needed project. We faced hurdle after hurdle with squabbles on design, justification, location, and financing. Some of Robert’s most ardent supporters were challenging his position on the project. In the crucible, he didn’t melt or sway, he stayed the course to a successful completion.