Reece Keener: Belated props to Robert Schmidtlien

Over the course of the past fourteen excruciating months, many of our cherished traditions were confiscated. One longstanding casualty was the dinner honoring outgoing members of the Elko City Council for their community service. Regrettably, City staff and council were precluded from gathering in December to celebrate and honor Councilman Robert Schmidtlien’s outstanding contributions during his eight years (total) of service as a city councilman from 2013-2018 and mayor pro-tempore from 2019-2020.
Due to personal and business reasons, Robert decided to not seek re-election. Although, he would’ve easily prevailed to serve a third term. Public office is always a family affair, and we are fortunate that Cheryl Schmidtlien agreed to support Robert’s public service. Our spouses are a trusted sounding board, and a source of encouragement during uncertain times. So, thanks to Cheryl for the sacrifices you made so that Robert could serve with your full support!
Robert staged a successful campaign for a vacant seat on the board in 2012. His business acumen as a partner in a successful general contracting firm positioned him well for electoral victory. Some voters were wary of his motives, since his firm was embroiled in litigation with the City. By my recollection, it’s fair to say that Robert was an insurgent, suspicious of the City administration and the board that he was joining. Nonetheless, Councilman Schmidtlien jumped right in, learned the ropes and contributed mightily toward advancing the City’s mission.
I was appointed to the board in the fall of 2013, to fulfill the remainder of Councilman Rich Perry’s term. When I joined the board, I really wasn’t at all acquainted with Robert. I did have some hesitation about Robert’s motives initially, given some of his political alliances. However, as soon as I started working closely with Robert in our Fire Department liaison roles, I discovered that my concerns about him were unfounded and wrong. In fact, much to my surprise, I collaborated more closely with Robert than any other council member during our tenure and I miss the regular interaction with him.
As a board (under Mayor Chris Johnson) one of our biggest challenges was the successful completion of the Police Station. There were headwinds on many fronts that threatened the critically needed project. We faced hurdle after hurdle with squabbles on design, justification, location, and financing. Some of Robert’s most ardent supporters were challenging his position on the project. In the crucible, he didn’t melt or sway, he stayed the course to a successful completion.
Robert’s expertise in construction project management saved City taxpayers vast sums over the eight years that he served. One prime example is the new Water & Sewer Shop that’s approaching completion. Robert spent untold hours pouring through design changes and value engineering that resulted in a project that the City could afford, shaving over $3 million off of the original bid estimate. Anytime there was an infrastructure project, Robert rolled up his sleeves with a critical eye bent on seeking savings. Along the way, he always kept staff on their toes.
Robert would never complain or admit it, but it’s a fact that serving on city council was a significant financial sacrifice for his family. As president of Canyon Construction Company, the value of his time can be measured in the hundreds of dollars per hour. In addition, Robert’s company was no longer eligible to bid on City public works projects, an important source of Canyon’s income. The only silver lining was the “largesse” of a $9,600 annual salary bestowed upon council members. What I’m describing is the epitome of true public service.
No doubt Robert is embarrassed at the prospect of anyone making a fuss over him, but I will insist on indulging further. Elko has benefited mightily from generations of strong citizen leadership. When my time on the board is concluded, it’s my hope that my service to the community will be remembered with the effectiveness and integrity that Robert Schmidtlien delivered. He served generously and left the organization stronger as a result of his unapologetic convictions and leadership. On behalf of a grateful community, thank you Robert for standing up to serve when you were needed most.
Never one to seek the limelight, Robert will no doubt blush as he reads this. I’m hopeful that he will still take my calls, when I reach out to him for advice.
———
Reece Keener is mayor of the City of Elko.