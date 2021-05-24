Reece Keener: Elko County School District peace pause

I certainly didn’t plan or intend to enter the fray. It would be so much easier and less confrontational to simply ignore what I’m hearing. Casting better judgment aside, I’m diving in — my attempt to offer some solutions before smoldering embers ignite into an inferno.
We’ve all been touched by the loss of loved ones whose lives were prematurely extinguished by COVID-19. To date, we can count more than 50 Elko County residents among the victims of this human tragedy.
Active cases are now but a fraction of 600+ peak in January of this year. The bad news is that the novel coronavirus is embedded, and will likely be with us indefinitely in one form or another. We must accept the fact that new infections will ebb and flow, regardless of herd immunity or vaccination rates. This is a pathogenic phenomenon which is beyond the scope of government in a free society to control, or contain. But life will go on.
We’re welcoming the resumption of youth athletics, graduation parties, proms and a pent-up surge of postponed weddings. Visitations of elderly family and friends are no longer verboten, as vaccinations are protecting the health-fragile. Even the Elko Senior Center has reopened to the delight of its eager patrons.
After more than a “lost year” of arrest in pandemic mode, I was confident that Elko would emerge stronger with a greater sense of community. To the greatest extent, I believe that to be the case.
But there’s one glaring, notable exception: some parents of students within the ECSD are rebelling against health guidelines, and a petition is circulating calling for the ouster of the superintendent. Who’s next, the Trustees?
I’m told the straw that broke the camel’s back, instigating the petition, was the promotion of Covid vaccinations to students in our schools. What’s lost is the crucial detail that parental consent is required for juvenile vaccinations.
It’s a fact that parents become alarmed and scared when they feel like they’re losing control. Many parents were already agitated with the postponement of fall in-class instruction. They watched their kids struggle and often fall behind, or become despondent from the social isolation. It was a painfully slow transition from distance learning to hybrid to the eventual return to classroom instruction for all grade levels.
As with other boards, the ECSD Board of Trustees’ hands were tied on many levels in forced submission to Governor Sisolak’s emergency directives. Edicts that were ever-changing and highly unpredictable in a “one size fits all” Nevada format: Clark County needs equal Elko County needs.
With the luxury of 2020 hindsight, it’s easy to look back now and criticize the actions of the board. However, with health and safety hanging in the balance, and an enormous amount of fear and uncertainty prevailing, they made the hybrid call. There’s no glory in second-guessing.
It has been an exceedingly hellish year for students, parents, administrators and trustees. Many thanks to the Herculean efforts that our teachers have put forth over the past 15 months. They’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty, and deserve our respect and gratitude.
In just a few short days, school will be mercifully recessing for summer vacation. By the time that school resumes in the fall, mask mandates will likely be moot. For now, there’s just not enough juice to justify the administrative squeeze of ditching the masks by the end of this semester.
The Trustees and administrators are hearing the complaints and concerns of parents loud and clear as they’ve been articulated to me:
1. Complete transparency in communication to parents.
2. Five day in-class instruction is the only viable option for most families.
3. Mandatory masks are not an option, and health guidelines needs to be established at the local level.
4. No Covid vaccinations without parental consent for minor children.
5. No indoctrination of students encouraging COVID vaccinations without presenting inherent risks.
6. Schools stay open for in-class instruction as scheduled.
The Trustees serve at the will of the voters, and the administration serves at the will of the board. Of what I know of Elko folk, both the board and the administration will be run out of office on a rail, if they fail to satisfy parental expectations in preparation for the fall semester.
The board has been handed a very difficult situation for a circumstance where there’s no playbook. The only action that will resonate with disaffected constituents is student-centered, bold, board leadership.
Meanwhile, students: this year has been a hard, long slog, but please muster just a little more patience. Parents: please see the note above and try to remain positive for the sake of your kids.
Talk of anyone’s ouster is premature and counterproductive. The entire universe, including ECSD Trustees have been dealt a rotten hand, and they’re doing their best to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. Yes, there have been unforced messaging errors along the way, but they won’t be repeated.
As Elkoans we are all vested in the District’s success, failure isn’t an option.
The end is near, there’s light at the end of the tunnel; it’s called June. You’ve all been through so much, and there’s just a few days left until the finish line. Stand strong, stand down and carry on.
———
P.S.: Congratulations Class of 2021 on your epic achievement in the face of an incredibly challenging school year!