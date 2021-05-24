Reece Keener: Elko County School District peace pause

I certainly didn’t plan or intend to enter the fray. It would be so much easier and less confrontational to simply ignore what I’m hearing. Casting better judgment aside, I’m diving in — my attempt to offer some solutions before smoldering embers ignite into an inferno.

We’ve all been touched by the loss of loved ones whose lives were prematurely extinguished by COVID-19. To date, we can count more than 50 Elko County residents among the victims of this human tragedy.

Active cases are now but a fraction of 600+ peak in January of this year. The bad news is that the novel coronavirus is embedded, and will likely be with us indefinitely in one form or another. We must accept the fact that new infections will ebb and flow, regardless of herd immunity or vaccination rates. This is a pathogenic phenomenon which is beyond the scope of government in a free society to control, or contain. But life will go on.

We’re welcoming the resumption of youth athletics, graduation parties, proms and a pent-up surge of postponed weddings. Visitations of elderly family and friends are no longer verboten, as vaccinations are protecting the health-fragile. Even the Elko Senior Center has reopened to the delight of its eager patrons.