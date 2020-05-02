Reece Keener: Essential non-essentials

For those that have never owned or operated a business, it would be as though the keys to your car were confiscated by the government. Meanwhile, you’re still having to make the payments on the car, along with license and insurance, yet you’re prohibited from using it, and if you dare, your driver’s license will be revoked.

As the statewide shutdown of “non-essential” businesses grinds onward, there’s a growing frustration among business owners that fit into this unfortunate category. They’ve now been sidelined for a month and a half, many with zero income while their expenses continue to accrue. For some, if they don’t reopen now, they will never be able to reopen. So for them, it is less about disobedience and more about survival.

There will be the usual criticisms from know-it-alls that think it is perfectly logical to remain in shutdown indefinitely. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it is important to understand the perspective of the “non-essentials” that have suffered disproportional hardships during this shutdown. A mere 60 days ago, most of these businesses were vibrant and productive, and now some are barely surviving. Many of these businesses represent the bulk of the owner’s net worth, and a default could trigger foreclosure on their home, as the equity was used to secure the business loan.