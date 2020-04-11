Reece Keener: Nevada’s ace in the hole

Nevada’s economy has a diversification problem, it is overly dependent on tourism. We need new industries and new sources of revenues, and quickly. Our state has a forgotten diversification option which has been blocked and maligned for the past 30 plus years. A revenue source which could be leveraged and tapped into quickly. Now is the time for our elected officials to re-examine the Yucca Mountain Repository.

Spent nuclear fuels can be stored safely and securely at the Yucca site. There is pent-up demand for this facility to open, as used fuel has been stockpiled in unsafe storage conditions for years at reactor sites around the US. Yucca could provide Nevada with the windfall it needs to help plug the revenue shortfalls that are at our doorstep. It can provide sustainable revenues and high wage jobs for decades to come: engineering, scientific, transportation, construction, to name a few. This would also be an ideal site for a spent fuel reprocessing facility, as there are currently none in the US.

We are living in uncertain times that require bold and practical solutions. This is the time for Nevadans to reconsider the Yucca Mountain facility and harvest the significant economic benefits that it will bring to our financially distressed state. I encourage our senior elected leaders at federal, state and local levels to consider this powerful resource that can provide a viable way forward during these fiscally dark and challenging times.

Reece Keener is mayor of Elko

