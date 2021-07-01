Religious liberty after Fulton: Protected or precarious?

In 2021, Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority chose to follow Smith, basing its analysis of Fulton upon the legal framework of that case. Consequently, only two questions were pertinent to the outcome: Were the anti-discrimination policies of Philadelphia, which clearly burdened the religious convictions of CSS: 1.) “neutral” toward religion; and 2.) “generally applicable” to persons and organizations?

The court determined that the requirement of “general applicability” would resolve the case, and therefore did not consider the question of “neutrality.” It found that though Philadelphia claimed to have language against sexual discrimination in its foster-parent contract with CSS, it, in fact, allowed for various exceptions to that policy. Therefore, the court ruled that anti-discrimination policy, with the possibility of exceptions, was not generally applicable because some persons might be excused from its reach. The city failed to meet the requirements of Smith. End of story—or so it would seem. In fact, the majority opinion continued.

The final paragraphs took an ironic and confusing turn. After spending the entire opinion relying on Smith, the unanimous opinion invoked the language of the abandoned Sherbert “strict scrutiny” test. It departed from Smith and embraced Sherbert.