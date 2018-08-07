Attorney General Adam Laxalt
My grandfather was the rare man in the arena that never lost sight of who he was or where he came from. It is said that our lives are best remembered not by our achievements but by how we treated others. In the course of my life, thousands of people have taken the time to tell me that they knew my grandfather. Without exception, they have used words like decent, genuine, honest, humble and kind. He was indeed all of those things. To those closest to me, my grandfather was both a light and a compass: a testament to what a man should be. To me, my grandfather was the ultimate role model, and much of what I know about being an American, a citizen and a leader, I learned from him.”
He was the embodiment of the American dream, a pillar of the greatest generation, and he represented all that is best in American politics. The son of Basque immigrants and a son of Nevada, he became Nevada’s governor, a United States Senator and among the closest confidants of one of the most consequential Presidents in American history—Ronald Reagan. He rose to the world stage, but somehow he carried it all lightly. He changed Washington, but Washington never seemed to change him. I will be forever grateful for our time together, and I will miss him terribly.
Gov. Brian Sandoval
There are no words to adequately express my utter devastation and sadness at the loss of my friend and mentor Paul Laxalt. I learned of Senator Laxalt’s passing while traveling back to Nevada from a trade mission to South Africa and, as many Nevadans have felt tonight, I know our Silver State will never be the same.
Paul Laxalt was many things – a statesman, a gentleman and a class act – above all, he was a champion for his beloved Nevada and our country. From his work on Lake Tahoe conservation efforts with then-California Governor Ronald Reagan to his forward-thinking efforts to ensure that Nevada set the gold standard in gaming regulation, Senator Laxalt set the bar high by which many have measured leadership. The son of Basque immigrants, Senator Laxalt never forgot his roots and may have been happiest at his sheep camp at Marlette Lake more than anywhere else.
From my days interning in the Senator’s Washington, D.C. office to the friendship he generously offered me every day thereafter, I was blessed to learn from a man that has had such a profound effect on my life. Senator Laxalt was an optimist and a man who treated everyone with dignity and respect.
From his proud service during World War II, to his days as Ormsby County District Attorney, II. Governor and Senator, Paul Laxalt embodied service above self. I will deeply miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with Carol and his family in this most difficult time.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Nevada has lost a proud son and dedicated public servant. Paul Laxalt, the son of a Basque sheepherder, was a man of determination, honor, and principle. He fought for his values and for Nevada, his home and the state he loved. The constant that ran through the 96 years of his life was a commitment to service. He fought for our country in the U.S. Army in the Pacific as a young man, went on to law school and served as a District Attorney fighting for Nevadans. And as our Lieutenant Governor, Governor, and Nevada’s United States Senator, he set an example. The influence Senator Laxalt had in Washington extended across both sides of the aisle, he worked to find consensus. Members of Congress from both California and Nevada will come together at Lake Tahoe tomorrow, a place he fought hard to preserve. I’m committed to honoring that legacy and the example Senator Laxalt set. Paul and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Carol, his children, and grandchildren.
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller
With a public-service career spanning four decades, Paul epitomized the very best Nevada had to offer by putting service above self. He served as a friend and confidante to numerous Nevadans as his wealth of knowledge steered many of us to seek his valued advice and insight. His down-to-earth, kind demeanor was befitting of his campaign slogan of choice, “One of Us.” Paul was a son of Nevada and indeed one of us. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Paul as we mourn his passing.
