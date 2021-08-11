Rent and Biden: The Constitution be damned

A friend once gave me some sound advice. “Never do something once,” he said, “that you never want to do again.”
For politicians, the advice would read: “Never set a precedent you don’t want your opponents to copy.”
Politicians, when in power, tend to get arrogant and begin to do things they would never tolerate in their political enemies. They act like they will never be out of power. Obama bragged that if the Congress didn’t do what he wanted, he had a pen and a phone and would do what he thought best. The folly of that position was amply demonstrated when his party had to endure four years of Trump.
The Biden administration (I use that term loosely because we don’t really know if Biden is making any decisions.) recently violated this cardinal rule. Only days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Executive Branch could not unilaterally prevent apartment managers from evicting people who didn’t pay rent, the Biden administration went ahead and extended their mandate to do exactly that. Biden is now technically violating the Constitution and has also violated his oath of office.
A certain group of people are cheering him on. They, apparently, haven’t stopped to consider the consequences.
First of all, the action does not extend kindness and fairness. Should the apartment managers be exempt from paying the banks and other moneyed interest if their renters don’t pay them? No, the big banks are exempt. Should apartments have their property tax and utility bills exempted if their renters don’t pay? No, that would cut into government money.
The burden of Biden’s virtue is very narrowly applied.
Then there is the precedent for future presidents. Suppose the next president doesn’t like Roe vs. Wade, and mandates that all abortions are now illegal. Why not? If Biden can ignore a Supreme Court ruling, why can’t a future president do the same?
Suppose the next president gets tired of the gender rights rulings and invalidates all same sex marriages.
If Biden can overrule the Supreme Court at will, why couldn’t another president do it again?
The Constitution was designed to prevent the establishment of a king, or to use a more general term, to prevent the rule of a tyrant. We may not always like the consequences. We might have a pet peeve or a marvelous idea that would save the world and we might want the government to do something about it… right now.
A number of years ago, I was at a political caucus which was attempting to establish a platform on which our candidates could run. Ideas were flying from every direction and I agreed with almost all of them. They would help create what I thought would be a better society. The meeting came back to earth when someone pointed out that the ideas were wonderful, but the methods were unconstitutional. Bluntly put, we would never allow our opponents to do what some were proposing.