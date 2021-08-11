Rent and Biden: The Constitution be damned

A friend once gave me some sound advice. “Never do something once,” he said, “that you never want to do again.”

For politicians, the advice would read: “Never set a precedent you don’t want your opponents to copy.”

Politicians, when in power, tend to get arrogant and begin to do things they would never tolerate in their political enemies. They act like they will never be out of power. Obama bragged that if the Congress didn’t do what he wanted, he had a pen and a phone and would do what he thought best. The folly of that position was amply demonstrated when his party had to endure four years of Trump.

The Biden administration (I use that term loosely because we don’t really know if Biden is making any decisions.) recently violated this cardinal rule. Only days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Executive Branch could not unilaterally prevent apartment managers from evicting people who didn’t pay rent, the Biden administration went ahead and extended their mandate to do exactly that. Biden is now technically violating the Constitution and has also violated his oath of office.

A certain group of people are cheering him on. They, apparently, haven’t stopped to consider the consequences.