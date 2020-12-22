Rep. Amodei on COVID relief vote

While we’re definitely on the road to recovery, our nation will continue to face an unprecedented set of challenges as we head into the 117th Congress, and I certainly hope to see better leadership on behalf of the American people in the New Year. It’s simply unacceptable for the Speaker of the House to only choose to come to the negotiating table during the eleventh hour, especially when the solutions have been out there for months and we clearly know what needs to be done to get them across the finish line. The American people deserve better, and I urge the majority in the House to put the political posturing behind us and rise to the occasion in 2021.