Response to commissioner on 'far right' labeling

This is in response to Rex Steninger’s commentary published last Friday.
With all due respect, sir, for your contributions to our community, may I say that your poorly supported op-ed in Friday’s paper was not one of them. In fact, the emotional language and inaccurate political and historical information only leads our people astray from the truth and toward violence.
Without taking the space to dispute each of your opinions and assertions, I encourage your readers to check the facts. You found the “far right” characterization of the CSPOA organization (Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association) “a disgrace” because you could find only one publication saying so. Far from it. Checking online with Wikipedia, I find that there are multiple such references including a link to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Before you object further to CSPOA being call “far-right”, read this from Wikipedia: “Law professor Robert L. Tsai writes that, ‘in practice constitutional sheriffs and their followers tend to occupy the edges of anti-government conservatism, organizing themselves to promote gun rights and property rights, to resist tax laws, national healthcare, gay marriage. Members of the movement have vowed not to enforce gun laws, public health measures adopted to combat the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and federal land use regulations. … Counties with sheriffs who are members of the movement ‘have higher rates of violence against BLM employees than other Western counties.’”
You use a rambling story about a Saudi sheik to somehow justify local officials taking into their own hands the interpretation and enforcement of the Constitution – for fear of being “weak”. Are you suggesting that we Americans should be following the advice of an Arab chief on how to “raise warriors, not parasites”? Really?
The Constitution and our Republic is for all of us. It gives us direction and promotes our rights. True protectors of that foundational document and of our American democracy do not promote lies such as the “rigged election” you describe. There has been no evidence found or supplied to indicate voter fraud on a scale that would have changed the results of the election.
Do you expect intelligent members of this community to believe Sheriff Mack’s statement that “the Swamp [who is that?] was in control at last month’s patriotic rally in Lander County”? Rather than fling such unsubstantiated, bogeyman accusations around including “the Swamp ran [Trump] out of town”, why not do some research and share some specific facts?
Similarly unhelpful and unsubstantiated is your reference to an “hysterical reaction” to public health guidelines regarding a pandemic that has killed 600,000 Americans and counting – which you, personally, refused to honor by promoting “return to business normal” too early, and an individual disregard of masks.
As one who believes in protecting and peacefully defending the Constitution with rational, carefully-supported facts and actions, I suggest you stop wasting your time googling the Daily Beast and instead sign up for a calm daily report of current events, presented with the perspective of a history professor: Letters from an American, by Heather Cox Richardson at https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/. Thank you.
Jan Boyer of Spring Creek is a registered nurse.