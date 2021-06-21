Response to commissioner on 'far right' labeling

You use a rambling story about a Saudi sheik to somehow justify local officials taking into their own hands the interpretation and enforcement of the Constitution – for fear of being “weak”. Are you suggesting that we Americans should be following the advice of an Arab chief on how to “raise warriors, not parasites”? Really?

The Constitution and our Republic is for all of us. It gives us direction and promotes our rights. True protectors of that foundational document and of our American democracy do not promote lies such as the “rigged election” you describe. There has been no evidence found or supplied to indicate voter fraud on a scale that would have changed the results of the election.

Do you expect intelligent members of this community to believe Sheriff Mack’s statement that “the Swamp [who is that?] was in control at last month’s patriotic rally in Lander County”? Rather than fling such unsubstantiated, bogeyman accusations around including “the Swamp ran [Trump] out of town”, why not do some research and share some specific facts?