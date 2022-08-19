Response to endorsement

Editor:

Objection! Commissioner Steninger, your opinion essay, on 8/10/2022 endorsing your preferred Senatorial candidate stoops to distortion and name-calling (repeated use of the word “crazy”) about the “Democrat” Party and therefore stokes hostility, fear, and violence instead of cooperation and progress for ALL citizens of this community and our great country. Would it be possible for you to serve as a community leader who models and encourages respectful, factual dialogue that includes the larger context, and bipartisan negotiation?

Democrats, as well as Republicans and others, have contributed to the services and benefits you enjoy as an American, and most do not represent the extreme views you describe. Like Senator Cortez Masto, you, too, are a “nice” person, so an apology would be appropriate to those of us you have attacked, including myself, a registered Democrat.

I encourage you to read the 11 sections of the Democratic Party platform, especially the one entitled “Healing the Soul of America".

From the preamble of the Democratic platform:

“Democrats believe in bringing the American people together, not stoking division and distrust. President Trump has denigrated virtually every segment of American society — and in so doing, he has insulted the very idea of America itself. Healing the soul of America means facing up to the deepest inequities in our society, from structural racism to misogyny to discrimination against people with disabilities and enacting ambitious measures to fix them.”

On gun violence: [No one is asking that your guns be “taken away.” This is twisting the facts.]

“Democrats will also ensure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sufficient resources to study gun violence as a public health issue …. Democrats will enact universal background checks, end online sales of guns and ammunition, close dangerous loopholes that currently allow stalkers, abusive partners, and some individuals convicted of assault or battery to buy and possess firearms, and adequately fund the federal background check system. We will close the “Charleston loophole” and prevent individuals who have been convicted of hate crimes from possessing firearms. Democrats will ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We will incentivize states to enact licensing requirements for owning firearms and extreme risk protection order laws that allow courts to temporarily remove guns from the possession of those who are a danger to themselves or others. We will pass legislation requiring that guns be safely stored in homes. And Democrats believe that gun companies should be held responsible for their products, just like any other business, and will prioritize repealing the law that shields gun manufacturers from civil liability.”

On critical race theory: [When you object to an honest assessment of our country’s history and mistakes, you are misrepresenting the efforts against systemic racism, and this promotes fear and hatred.]

“Hate and its symbols have no home in America. Democrats believe that we can only build a more just and equitable future if we honestly reckon with our history and its legacy in the present. We support removing the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate leaders from public properties. We recognize Black history has too often been intentionally suppressed or excluded from our history books, and will invest in recovering, celebrating, and highlighting Black history as American history. Democrats believe Juneteenth (June 19th) represents the end of slavery, the freedom for millions of enslaved Black Americans, and should be recognized as a federal holiday.”

On gender identity issues: [Perhaps you need to talk to constituents who represent this group, as individuals or someone in their family, so you can get a grip on reality about this segment of our society.]

“We will fight to enact the Equality Act and at last outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in housing, public accommodations, access to credit, education, jury service, and federal programs. We will work to ensure LGBTQ+ people are not discriminated against when seeking to adopt or foster children, protect LGBTQ+ children from bullying and assault, and guarantee transgender students’ access to facilities based on their gender identity.”

Shall we stop there for now? The above quotes from the Democratic Party platform address much of what you said, from a humane point of view. While you mock the Biden administration and current Congressional leadership, the New York Times has just pointed out this administration’s successes and accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Bill, and the American Rescue Plan (Covid) bill, along with veterans’ rights protection and other legislation.

In your next treatise, perhaps you can enumerate some positive, forward-looking plans of the Republican Party instead of criticizing the Democrats.

Thank you.

Jan Boyer

Spring Creek