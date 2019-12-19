Roberts: Without facts, democracy doesn't work

As election year 2020 approaches, there’s one thing that American voters need above all: more information, more facts and more insight into how the president thinks and acts, in public and in private.

That information cannot just be filtered through the conservative echo chamber that slavishly supports the president and slants every report in his favor. It has to come from independent, professional sources untainted by partisanship — judges and journalists, investigators and prosecutors. As U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson put it: “If people don’t have the facts, democracy doesn’t work.”

Those facts also have to come from the president’s top aides, questioned under oath and held accountable for the truthfulness of their answers. The public — in a rare burst of consensus — broadly agrees. In the latest ABC/Washington Post poll, 71% say the president should allow his aides to testify during the Senate impeachment trial in January. That includes 2 out of 3 Republicans and 7 out of 10 independents.

A new Fox News poll reinforces that demand for openness, with only 36% saying the president has been “cooperating enough” with the impeachment inquiry, while 52% say he’s been stonewalling.