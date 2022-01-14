Rosen joins Inhofe on Medical Student Education Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, joined Senator James Inhofe (R-Okla.) this week in introducing the Medical Student Education Authorization Act. This bipartisan legislation would reauthorize and expand the Medical Student Education Program for five years, ensuring that Nevada is eligible for funding to help reduce its physician shortage.

This existing program provides grants to public institutions of higher education to expand or support graduate education for physicians in states with the most severe primary care provider shortages, fostering the next generation of trained medical professionals in places where doctors and other providers are needed most.

While under the program’s current funding criteria, Nevada is not eligible for support, this new legislation would amend the formula to support a number of new states, including Nevada. The bill would also provide guaranteed funding to the program for the first time ever. The MSE Program is currently subject to annual authorizations, which has resulted in significant uncertainty over funding and long-term planning for funded institutions.

“Communities across Nevada and our country are in dire need of more health care professionals, and Congress must act to fill these gaps and ensure access to quality medical care,” said Rosen. “This bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Medical Student Education program for another five years, and expand it to address the physician shortage in states like Nevada by supporting the next generation of medical professionals.”

“National Rural Health Association applauds Representatives Cole, Titus, and Mullin and Senators Inhofe and Rosen for introducing the Medical Student Education Authorization Act,” said Alan Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Health Association. “Since the Medical Student Education Program was first authorized in 2019, it has made a profound impact on training physicians in rural communities. We know that physician’s training experiences in rural communities result in higher practices rates in rural areas.”

