WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) testified Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, during a hearing on the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act of 2019, which would allow the authorization of licensing for the storage of nuclear waste at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain facility.
“For over 30 years, the state of Nevada and local communities have rejected the misguided Yucca Mountain project on safety, public health, national security, and environmental grounds,” said Rosen. “This committee’s legislation ignores the environmental, safety, and security concerns of Nevadans who would be forced to store nuclear waste that they had no role in creating. I therefore urge the Committee to stop wasting billions of dollars of taxpayer money by resurrecting a project that’s been dead for over 30 years, and instead identify viable alternatives for the long-term repository in areas that are proven safe and whose communities consent to that storage.”
Last month, Rosen co-led a letter urging the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development to zero out funding for Yucca Mountain in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2020 spending bill.
Earlier this year, she introduced the bipartisan Jobs, Not Waste Act, legislation to prohibit the Secretary of Energy from taking action relating to the licensing, planning, development, or construction of a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain until the Director of the Office of Management and Budget submits a study to Congress on the economic benefits of alternative uses of the site, and Congress holds a hearing on the benefits of alternative uses.
