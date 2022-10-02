SCA director responds to article on restaurant debt

Dear Editor Mullins:

In response to the “Top Story: SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator” that you authored and published this afternoon, September 29, 2022:

I appreciate your interest in covering the Spring Creek Association and your efforts to inform the public of “the news”, but your investigation and reporting of the facts was somewhat incomplete. And while the cherry-picked quote that you published from me helps stir controversy and sells newspapers, it hardly captures the whole of my comments, the situation, or my reason for them. You and many in the community continue to press SCA (as is deserved) for transparency. I hoped that your reporting would be fair, but since you wish to villainize me and make Ms. Cook a victim, I provide the following as a supplement to your report.

You are partly correct. Ms. Cook entered into a two-year agreement with Spring Creek in February of 2018. In November of 2019 she renewed the contract (early) and requested the second term run from March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2023, with two additional options. In 2020, Ms. Cook executed a lease in Elko at her current location. This was not known to SCA until some time later. When told to the SCA Board of Directors, there was concern. Ms. Cook assured the BOD that there would be no conflict or decrease in service to the people of Spring Creek. In the summer of 2021, Cook’s began to close frequently during “golf hours” a breach of contract.

In September 2021, SCA discovered that Cook’s would be closing the Spring Creek location; “notification” was made through a Facebook post to the public, encouraging them to continue to visit the Elko location. Ms. Cook hastily left the Spring Creek location, and when asked to come do a “walk-through”, she did not respond or show up. SCA Staff took many pictures of the disarray that was left. None of the contractual obligations Cook’s had were fulfilled. Walls had holes where equipment was literally ripped out, much of the paint was damaged, the grease traps were full, SCA-owned items were damaged, and the facility was in need of heavy cleaning. Cooks was behind on the August and September rent.

Attempting to mitigate loss of revenue for the facility, SCA Staff worked quickly to find a replacement. Had that not occurred, Ms. Cook would have owed even more money due to her breach. Her contract was to run through February of 2023. Spring Creek graciously “let her off the hook” and sent a final demand notice in February of 2022 for $30,770.42. That amount considered August and September rent owed, as well as October 2021 through January 2022, months where SCA lost revenue while the facility was empty. Thus, $14,832.00 was owed for rent; the remaining $15,936.42 was for repair, cleaning, and missing or broken items under contract. (I will mention that the amount requested did not include attorney’s fees which are to be paid by the losing party). Notice was sent to Cooks in May of 2022 with a substantially decreased offer, and between May and September, the parties negotiated but could not reach a settlement.

On September 28, the issue was placed on the agenda. You listened to the meeting over the phone. Neither Ms. Cook nor her attorney were present.

Since you have not been involved personally to this point, Editor, and have gotten most of your information by dialing into one meeting where this was discussed (which I knew that you were listening to by the way), I can perhaps see how the missing facts would provide your limited perspective.

Ms. Cook says in your article that “nobody wanted to work”. Did you ask her how many people were laid off in Spring Creek? How many applicants had applied earlier but not been contacted? She states that “some businesses received aid during the pandemic” and that “the association did not give her a break on rent”. Did you ask her about the Federal PPP loans? Whether or not she had attempted to obtain one? She clearly did not mention the fact (public information) that she had received $70,000 in May of 2020 and $97,000 in February of 2021 for the Spring Creek restaurant alone. Had she done so, you likely would not have written the “Top Story” the way you did.

I am accountable to the people who elected me, the residents of Spring Creek. Last night we voted to spend around $35,000 on sand for the roads this winter. I mentioned that during my comments clarifying my position. I mentioned that during this time of high inflation we owe it to SCA members to look out for them. That the monies owed by Cooks represented the amount we just voted on for a necessary service. That Cooks needed to be held accountable for their contractual commitment and that the people of SCA needed to be made “whole”. While I do not wish bankruptcy on Ms. Cook, I find it hard to be empathetic, even with the excuse of Covid, when she obtained such Federal assistance. The membership of SCA does not deserve to pay nearly $.50 each per month over a year to cover her obligation.

Thank you for allowing me to add some context, some facts, and to present my perspective of the “Top Story”.