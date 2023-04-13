My name is Kelly DiLulo. I have lived in Spring Creek with my husband since 1990. Together over the course of the last three decades here, we have raised two children and owned and operated two successful small businesses. I was awarded Elko County Businesswoman of the Year in 2006 for my ownership of the then only fitness center in Spring Creek.

I have been fortunate to watch Spring Creek grow from around four thousand people to the sixteen thousand here today. During my time here, I have worked to help keep our county safe by serving at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office as a warrant/transport coordinator from 2007 to 2017. In 2014, I earned the Elko County Public Employee of the Year Award for my initiative to save our county money by reducing inmate transportation costs. My desire to serve opened an opportunity to transfer to the Juvenile Probation Department as the office manager where I worked until I retired in 2022.

Retirement allowed me to commit fully to my greatest passion, serving my community through my church, at Ruby Mountain Bible Church. Here, I currently act as a family and youth counselor as well as head of administration. Since January of 2022 I have had the privilege to sit on the Spring Creek Committee of Architecture and enjoy serving in this capacity. It has offered me insight into how our community operates to ensure that we all are acting as good neighbors.

I have always held a keen interest in local social events or organizations. In the 1990’s, there weren’t many to speak of. When a group of amazing local women moved to organize a new patriotic event, the Freedom Festival, I jumped at the opportunity to assist. I led efforts to organize an Army vs. Navy volleyball tournament, researched and selected a band, and solicited vendors to work the successful event. I also actively participated in the annual Fourth of July Parade by leading my church’s float entry since the parade’s inception.

My primary goal as a board director is to facilitate the continued trajectory of Spring Creek into a fun and family friendly area that maintains its unique rural charm while drawing in more local businesses. My second objective is to improve the Horse Palace. This facility has the capacity to serve as a venue for a range of events and as a hub of local social life. My final objective is to increase community involvement and to encourage property owners to take pride in our bucolic small town. I look forward to working for you and would appreciate your vote as the tract 100 director of the board.