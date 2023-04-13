My name is Kevin Martindale and I have lived in tract 100 of the Spring Creek Association for almost seven years. We moved here to get away from the big cities in Utah, and we fell in love with Spring Creek, knowing that this was a HOA, we were very surprised of the many amenities that this community had to offer, and it made the decision to move here even better.

I immediately wanted to be involved, and started attending the Board of Director Meetings for years and found out about the Committee of Architecture and that this was a good start to be of assistance to the community. I turned my application and was selected to be on the committee in 2020 and have been a part of this committee ever since and have served as a member and now the chairman.

I have enjoyed my time in the COA, and looking to continue my assistance to the Spring Creek Association and our community. I feel the next step for me is to join the SCA Board of Directors and use my skills and experience to help the HOA continue to grow and improve for the benefit of the many members of the association.

I have been working in the mining and construction industry for over 35 years. I have experience in this field as a construction manager, project manager, and now as a director of business development. I have been involved in very large projects through out the USA, and with my background I feel I can assist the association in many ways to help our community strive now and in the future.

We love living is this community and all of the amenities we have and want to make sure we continue to maintain what we have and grow as needed to help meet our community needs.

I hope you will consider me for this position to support our community.