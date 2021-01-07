Sen. Cortez Masto condemns violence at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., spoke on the Senate floor to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol and respond to objections to the Congressional count of the state of Arizona’s electoral college votes for President of the United States:

I know that this room is full of leaders of both parties who love this country, and many believe that for America to succeed, our politics must find common ground.

And that has never been clearer than today, when armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, emboldened by President Trump’s false and inflammatory rhetoric about the 2020 elections.

I believe that we in this Chamber have a special duty as leaders to work together to lower the temperature of our politics. And I hope that my colleagues who have questioned the legitimacy of this election in Arizona — and all of these other states — now see the dire and dangerous consequences of sowing doubt and uncertainty.

I also know that as U.S. Senators, we all take solemnly the oath we swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”