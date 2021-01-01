Sen. Rosen on veto override

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement after voting to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA). The now-enacted NDAA includes a pay raise for our troops, five of Senator Rosen’s bipartisan bills to support U.S. cybersecurity, and numerous victories for Nevada:

I voted to override the President’s veto of this year’s NDAA because this critically important legislation supports our servicemembers and the security of our nation. The now-enacted NDAA includes a well-deserved pay-raise for our men and women in uniform, as well as five of my bipartisan bills to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity and improve our nation’s STEM workforce.

The NDAA also includes several provisions I requested that directly benefit Nevada, including a much-needed generator at Creech Air Force Base and no funding for nuclear waste storage at Yucca Mountain, along with money for construction projects at Naval Air Station Fallon and the Nevada National Security Site.

I will always stand up for the safety and security of Nevada and our nation.

