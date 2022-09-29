Senate race commentary: 'But here's the problem'

In response to the endorsement of Senator Cortez Masto in the September 28th Free Press, let me say this, I have a lot of respect for Gil Hernandez, both as a person and as a veteran. He has been a great advocate for veterans, and I always looked forward to any presentation from him to the County Commission when I served there.

He has been a determined champion for veterans and found someone also willing to champion that cause in Senator Cortez Masto. She is to be commended for what she has done for veterans, especially here in Elko County.

But here’s the problem. Catherine Cortez Masto is a strong supporter of the Biden administration, which has given us a nation in decline in less than two years. Before this administration took over, we were energy independent for the first time in seventy years. When Biden, on his first day of office started shutting down our energy supply, he was creating problems for our nation that neither he nor those who advised him could see.

It was the diminished energy supply and especially the administration's massive spending that gave us the higher inflation we see today. One reason a strong energy position like we had two years ago is important is because of the leverage it gave us in dealing with other nations. Of course, it is hard to see how this administration could have made things much worse when it comes to foreign affairs.

The crisis at the border, rampant crime and high inflation, just to name a few, are not problems this administration inherited. They, with the help of the Democrats in Congress, created these problems.

I have been trying to find out, for sure, how often Catherine Cortez Masto has voted with Biden, it is either 94 or 96 percent of the time. Either way, even if it’s 94% of the time, we don’t need someone that, even though she is on the right side of the veterans, is on the wrong side of nearly everything else!

I think we have to agree that our country is in decline. If this administration is given free rein for the next two years, as they have the past two with their majorities in the House and Senate, God help us! It looks like the House may change its majority but the Senate appears to be pretty close.

The contest between Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt may be the most important race in the country this November because a win for Laxalt may be the one that changes the majority in the Senate.

Electing Adam Laxalt is important for control of the Senate but it is important to Nevada because Adam will make a great senator. He was a very strong Attorney General and, in my opinion, was on the right side of every issue when he held that office.

I have known Adam for a long time and he is a good man. I give him my full support.

By the way, Adam is a veteran and I’m sure he will be a strong supporter of all veterans here in Elko County, Nevada and across the nation.