Senior class address, Elko High School

However, I honestly don’t think that we are unlucky. I think, if anything, we are blessed. We are about to enter the next part of our lives stronger, smarter, and especially more patient than anyone who came before us as these experiences are what help us grow. And this growth is what will guide us through the rest of our lives, because we did not come this far through our four years of high school to only come this far. We came this far so that we would gain the resilience to go further. We are blessed to have gone through these struggles because they are what make us stronger. A person’s character is not determined by what they have accomplished. It is determined by the obstacles they have faced and overcome. As Rocky Balboa once said, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” Sure we had a bad senior year, but in the long run, I am sure it is for the better as we can look back at our final year of high school and say “I overcame that. And I am stronger because of it.” Plus, now we have a cool story that we can tell our kids one day.