Senior class speech, Spring Creek High School

Hello class of 2020. I had the pleasure of serving as this year’s class president, even though it was cut short, I couldn’t ask for a better school to call home these past 4 years. I’m glad I got to spend these years rocking out in frat outfits at basketball games, freezing on fridays nights, and dancing to party in the USA at homecomings. Although I probably won’t see 90% of you after today I wanna say thank you to all of you for shaping me into who I am today even if you had the smallest impact. Thank you to my parents, of course, for supporting me all these years no matter how ambitious my goals may have seemed. Thank you to all of my teachers for supporting me and pushing me to always work hard. Thank you to Mrs. Pirtle and Mrs. Alt for always having my back and being the best couches I could ask for. Thank you to the administration for always approving our crazy stuco ideas. And of course, thank you to the entire staff at schs for working hard to keep this school amazing. It’s hard to believe that today is it. I remember freshman year walking into the giant gymnasium scared of what’s to come. But now we watch our senior year slip away as we sit at home waiting to hear the news. March 13th. Who knew that Friday would be the last day of school. Most last days for seniors include lots of group photos, a hot grad ceremony, and lots of parties. But this year, the experience is something a little different. We see our friends from a screen, ignore our online classwork, and graduate in our cars. It’s bittersweet. I remember sitting in class just dying over the fact that I still had 80 days of school left until I could start my life as a college student out in the world on my own. But now that I got my wish I’m sad I didn’t get to say goodbye. Although our senior year is unconventional, it’s going to be one that’s hard to forget. I’m so proud of everyone in the class of 2020. Stay safe and healthy. Congratulations