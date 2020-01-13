Sharp cuts to research funding would deprive patients of hope

Some lawmakers acknowledge their plans would slash private research budgets. To offset that drop, they hope to reallocate some of the government's savings to the National Institutes of Health.

But even with this new funding, the NIH won't be able to replicate the work of scientists at private-sector research companies. The NIH mostly conducts early-stage research into specific diseases and molecules. It lacks the expertise, infrastructure, and funding to build on this research and develop treatments.

Large pharmaceutical companies invested more than $90 billion in U.S. research and development in 2016. Small biotech firms invested billions more. By comparison, the NIH's annual research budget is less than $40 billion.

Millions of people suffer from debilitating conditions. Fifty million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases that cause a person's immune system to attack healthy cells, organs, and tissue. Most of these ailments have no cure. And existing treatments often cause severe side effects.

These patients are counting on researchers to produce better treatments and cures. Thankfully, U.S. researchers are currently developing more than 4,500 new treatments for a variety of diseases, including type 1 diabetes, lupus, and heart disease.

By stifling this research, the bills would endanger patients' health and lives. Let's hope lawmakers reconsider before they snuff out patients' hopes for a brighter, healthier future.

Mary Stabile is a patient advocate and healthcare expert who lives in the New York City area.

