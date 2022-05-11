Shawn Sherwood, candidate for sheriff

My name is Shawn Sherwood, and I'm running for Elko County Sheriff. I've lived in Elko County for the last 22 years, and I've been in Law Enforcement and Peace Keeping for nearly 18 years. In my experiences, things have been made clear to me by the people of Elko County. They don't like crime; they don't want to be victimized and want their civil servants there when they need them.

I will make the county a more focused patrol area; deputies will stay in the county doing their duties and not focus enforcement efforts in the City of Elko unless requested. Not to take away from joint operations with The Elko Police Department, but to better focus our staffing in places of concern for the communities outside the cities. I would prioritize enforcement efforts in property crime, traffic enforcement, drug enforcement, and human trafficking. There will be a particular focus on training for our deputies in these areas as well.

I will work with other areas in Elko County to provide a more efficient law enforcement presence. Such as West Wendover, Wells, Jackpot, Spring Creek, and all outlying housing communities within Elko County.

We need a mental health focus in the jail and throughout our community. With a Mobile Outreach Safety Team, we can put a specially-trained Deputy with a mental health professional. They can handle calls for service to assist community members with quality of life issues. The concept also contributes to fewer use-of-force incidents, fewer hospital/ER stays, and fewer incarcerations.

You will hear a lot from me as Sheriff; I will be very community-based and engaged. The County is growing every day, and we see crimes committed that we had never seen here before. It is my job as Sheriff to provide the county with a voice; I plan to do this by holding monthly meetings for the community to hear concerns and how I can be a better partner to them.

As a Deputy Sheriff of Elko County, I gave the oath to uphold the rights and liberties of the people of Elko County and the State of Nevada. The Sheriff is supposed to be the unbiased supporter of justice for everyone and should keep the peace for society. If elected as Sheriff of Elko County, these things will not change.

Sherwood for Sheriff

