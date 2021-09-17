Sheriff responds to letter

As Sheriff of this great County, I have a responsibility to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I also have an absolute duty to protect and serve the citizens of this County.

The schools are under direct order from the State of Nevada when it comes to mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Please understand that your fight against these mandates is not with me, it is not with the school board, it is not with the administration at the schools, with the teachers, students, and certainly not with your fellow citizens of this County. It is unquestionably a fight against an illness and the misinformation that has been spread to enforce mandates.

Nowhere in my oath did I swear to enforce mandates and none of the deputies of this office will enforce mandates. There have been a lot of arguments and passion in the meetings in Elko County over the last several months as everyone is tired of dealing with COVID-19 and the mandates that have followed. Each state in the union has tried a slightly different approach on how to deal with this illness and each has failed in some way. If there was a simple solution to this illness and how to deal with it, it would have been implemented with great success months ago. The reality we face today is that there is no simple solution, nor is there a magic bullet, or vaccine, or mask, that will fix this issue tomorrow, or next week.