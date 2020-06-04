Spartans thank community for genrosity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the class of 2020 preparing for their graduation on June 5, Spring Creek High School families and friends have realized that their celebration will be much different than they have been in the past.

Without the simple traditions of walking across the stage on the football field, listening to the graduation speeches in person and hosting graduation parties, many of the Spring Creek High School seniors have found themselves feeling disappointed with the abrupt conclusion of their senior year.

The community has noticed this disappointment and has stepped in to do their part to celebrate the seniors amidst the pandemic. Owners and staff of Khoury’s market have realized this as well, working with parents of the seniors to contribute to the graduating class.

Donating well over $5,000, Khoury’s generosity has brought a light and happiness that will soon be passed on to the seniors. Giving a $25 gift card to each graduating senior at SCHS, all 196 students can look forward to this gift celebrating their accomplishments.

Khoury’s didn’t stop there. Along with the gift cards, they donated bags and bags of candy. The parents of the seniors then put together candy leis for the graduates to wear around their necks on top of their graduation gowns.