State issues 'Path Forward Plan' for education

The shift to distance education highlighted challenges including access to technology, professional learning for educators, and high-quality instructional materials. In response, NDE created the Nevada Distance Learning Collaborative (DLC) to support educators and families in providing and participating in distance education across the State. The Path Forward Plan will build on the work of the DLC as well as leverage resources anticipated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to increase our capacity to successfully teach and learn at a distance.

“This moment in time has created an opportunity to transform our approach to an equitable education for all learners. In addition to planning for the re-opening of school buildings, we must continue to strengthen our capacity – both in resources and talent – to address the needs of every student, regardless of their access to technology, at-home support, ability, or means,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “We are working in close coordination with district and school leaders to ensure that students can continue to learn through the end of the school year and that every senior receives the diploma they have earned.”