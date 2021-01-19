State of the State response

Hello, I’m Dr. Robin Titus, the Assembly Republican Leader delivering this response to Governor Sisolak’s State of the State message.

I am addressing you at the foothills of the stunning Sierra Nevada mountains in Douglas County, socially distanced. I would like to give my thanks to all of you tuning in safely at home and to those hosting virtual watch parties across the state.

I would also like to thank those who are always so close in our hearts and minds: our military and our veterans.

Nevada is committed to our military: we strive to be the most veteran friendly state in the nation. And as the wife of a former Sheriff, I also extend a special thank you to our law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Nevadans, thank you for serving our communities and our state.

2020 has been contentious and challenging for Nevadans. We have adapted and bravely met challenges thrown our way, and the Battle Born state remains resilient. This past year has brought stories of loss, despair, and heartbreak, while tales of neighborly love, support, and humanity offered solace and buoyancy. Everyday heroes emerged from our communities, even when the virus was barely understood.