Steninger: County listening to public on property taxes

I have another commitment Wednesday that I could not change and will miss our county commission meeting at which we will discuss how to deal with available property tax. I am not confident in my ability to call in to the meeting and am taking this opportunity to share my feelings.

There has been quite a bit of talk recently about the possibility of the county taking a share of the available property tax and using it to help the school district. I want to assure everyone that I have heard no plan within the county to use any additional property tax proceeds to help build schools. I am extremely aware that the voters of Elko County have twice rejected more money for schools. I also voted no in both those elections and promise you I will argue against and vote against any effort by the county to use any additional taxes to build schools.

Not only did I vote against the December school bond issue, but I also wrote an editorial in this paper urging everyone else to join me in voting no.

The last straw for me was the construction of the performing arts building three blocks away from similar facilities at the convention center and Great Basin College.

The school board showed itself to be reckless with our tax dollars and the Elko voters punished them by voting no on additional funding.

I understand that and feel the same way.

But, that being said, I think it is a mistake to carry those feelings over to other projects. Without raising taxes on anyone, the county can assume some of the tax set to expire and build some very worthy buildings.

The only two projects under consideration by the county now are a judicial center on the former Wright Motors property and a financial contribution to the Boys and Girls Club’s recreation complex.

The county has had to add two judges over the past several years and with all their accompanying staff and accommodations, they no longer all fit in the courthouse. The latest judge is now using the county’s former Human Resources offices and the county commission meeting room as a courtroom. We have purchased the adjacent bank building and are remodeling it for one of the judges. But having the judges in different buildings is costly because we would have to have security at both buildings. It will be much better to get them into their own building and let our beautiful old courthouse get back to the way it was before the security was added. Additionally, it will keep all the court staff downtown where their business is desperately needed. I think that is a worthy project.

I also think the Boys and Girls Club project is worthy. The recreation center and pools particularly are needed. The city pool is currently serving a population ten times larger than when it was built. In addition, the planned recreation center will feature basketball courts, a game room and kitchen. All welcome diversions for our younger population.

I also think the events center would be a welcome addition to Elko. We need big events to bring people into our community and support our businesses. Winnemucca has shown an events center can pay for itself and Fallon is following its lead and building one of its own. I think Elko should keep pace.

Remember, the discussion is over keeping taxes at their current level. No one’s taxes will be increased. In fact, if the incorporated cities take a share of the available taxes, taxes in the unincorporated county will decrease by a corresponding amount.

We also need to learn a lesson from the school district and listen to our residents. The two projects I described here are just ideas. Nothing is set in stone. On Wednesday, we will only decide whether or not to take a piece of the available tax. If we do, then the process will begin on how best to spend the taxpayers’ money.

Please give the judicial center and recreation complex some thought and share your feelings with the county commissioners. I know there will be some that refuse to budge and demand we allow the available tax to expire. I hope those that support these projects also make their voices heard.

Rex Steninger has been an Elko County Commissioner since 2015.

