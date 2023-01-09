Steninger: Recreation complex will reclaim Elko's former greatness

Elko, we have an opportunity right now to reclaim our former greatness by moving forward with the Boys and Girls Club’s recreation complex that includes an indoor swimming pool and gymnasium for our kids and an indoor events center that could host rodeos, concerts and trade shows that will keep our local businesses prosperous.

Elko City Council meets Tuesday afternoon and will be voting on whether or not to proceed with this ambitious plan. We should all let the council members know how we feel.

I grew up here and was always proud to introduce myself as an Elkoan. After all, it was the Elko casino owners – Newt Crumley and Red Ellis – that pioneered the practice of booking big-name entertainers as a way of bringing gamblers to town. That effort brought celebrities like Bing Crosby and Jimmy Stewart here and they adopted Elko as their homes away from home. They bought property here and participated in our events. Bing Crosby was even bestowed the title of Honorary Mayor of Elko.

We also were widely recognized as the cowboy and rancher capital of the West. Legendary saddle and bit maker G.S. Garcia made his home here and put Elko on the map with his work and his rodeos that later took on the name of the Silver State Stampede, the oldest rodeo in Nevada. Elko County also was widely regarded as one of the nation’s top cattle producers.

The Bilbaos at the Stockmen’s Hotel brought busloads of tourists to town and later the Red Lion flew in daily plane loads of tourists.

We built a first-class museum, a community college, a convention center, an indoor swimming pool, the South Fork Reservoir and had the railroad tracks removed from our downtown.

Then the modern day mining boom took off and we are now regarded as one of the top gold-producing regions in the world.

Nowhere else in the West could match us!

But, lately, we have become complacent and stagnant. We have even regressed.

The Stockmen’s has changed hands and no longer brings buses to town. Casino Express was chased out of town. Las Vegas and Reno have long since surpassed us with their casinos and even Wendover and Jackpot embarrass us.

Winnemucca and Fallon have built indoor arenas and threaten our title as the Cowboy Capital.

We’ve accomplished very little in the last generation. The exceptions being the Boys and Girls Club and the continued growth of the Silver State Stampede. But both have outgrown their existing facilities.

It’s time we step forward and support this plan for a first-class recreation complex that will serve Elko proud for the next several generations. And we can do it with very little exposure to Elko County taxpayers. The insane reaction to Covid has showered the City of Elko and Elko County with millions of dollars and we can use that once-in-a-lifetime bonanza to do something special.

Our ancestors would be proud of us.

Let your representatives on the City Council and County Commission know how you feel. Delaying a decision for the next General Election in two years is likely to kill the project and continue our decline.