Steyer: Unions have the right idea on health care for all

Last month, in a packed union hall in Las Vegas, I spoke to the brothers and sisters of the Culinary Workers Union (Local 226) about a number of important issues to working families here in Nevada, including my plan to make healthcare a right for every American. Nevada currently has the 6th highest uninsured rate in the nation. We need to ensure all Nevadans have access to healthcare and make the cost of premiums affordable for every resident of the Silver State.
In that union hall, one member — who depended on the union’s health coverage when diagnosed with a brain tumor — asked me, “What are you going to do to make sure we don’t lose what we fought so hard to get?”
I believe that everyone should have access to quality, affordable health care as a fundamental right.
In the richest country on earth, working families should not be forced to choose between paying for a life-saving procedure or putting food on the table. But it is crucially important how we approach expanding coverage and reducing the cost of health care. For decades, unions have fought hard for premium health care benefits for workers and their families, and won it in lieu of significant increases in pay. For those who have a hard-negotiated plan that keeps them and their families healthy, they should have the choice to keep it. The government should not dictate or limit insurance options for workers.
This is a significant difference between me and some of the other Democratic candidates running for President, and it could impact union members the most. Instead of mandating a one-size-fits-all government run program, I want to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act to ensure everyone has access to health care, drive down costs, and allow union members who have fought hard for their health benefits to keep them.
Health coverage is under attack. Mr. Trump and Republicans in Congress are actively attacking the Affordable Care Act and its vital cost-saving protections. Predatory companies in the insurance, private hospital, and pharmaceutical sectors are squeezing profit from patients in every way they can. Employers who provide health coverage to their employees often pass these rate hikes directly to their employees — breaking the promise of truly affordable care as a part of their union-negotiated plans.
To fix our health care system, I’m proposing my “Right to Health” plan — a comprehensive solution that puts people’s care over corporate profits. We will build on the Affordable Care Act by making sure it provides more choices — not fewer — to Nevadans through an affordable public option that will drive down costs across the industry. I believe in coverage without taking away choice. My plan lets unions, who’ve fought for years for affordable health care that works for them, to keep their care, while placing a check on the corporations who are driving up costs for employers and employees.
My plan’s goal is to ensure that healthcare is universal, affordable, and high quality. I’ll use the federal government’s buying power to negotiate cheaper payment rates for providers and hospitals.
Medical providers will have to participate in the public option — or they’ll lose their contracts. Under my plan, the 28 million Americans who are currently uninsured will be offered enrollment in the public option if they sign up for programs like SNAP and unemployment benefits, and if they qualify for free health care under my plan, they’ll be automatically enrolled when they seek care.
Here in Nevada, we have to acknowledge that the state’s mental health ranking sits at an alarmingly low 51st place (including D.C.), and has one of the highest suicide rates of any state. Everywhere I campaign, I make the point that mental health is health, and it’s about time Nevadans — and all Americans — receive the full care they need.
For so many reasons, this election is the most important in our lives. If we want to defend the right to a living wage and the right to health care for all, we have to start by defeating Mr. Trump in November.
We know that Donald Trump will run on the economy, he’s made his strategy clear. I have a proven track record fighting for working families and unions — and fighting against corporations for better and more accessible health care. I spent 30 years in the private sector building a global business from scratch. I have what it takes to expose Mr. Trump for what he is on the economy — a fraud and a failure.
A working health care system means a system that works for all, which is why the Culinary Workers Union has not only fought to defend what they’ve negotiated — they’ve also continued to push forward on better health care and coverage for all Nevadans. For a decade, I’ve stood side by side with unions — and as president, I commit to a partnership that will not only continue, but get stronger.
Tom Steyer is a philanthropist, businessman and activist. He founded NextGen America and Need to Impeach and is currently running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.