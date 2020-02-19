Steyer: Unions have the right idea on health care for all

My plan’s goal is to ensure that healthcare is universal, affordable, and high quality. I’ll use the federal government’s buying power to negotiate cheaper payment rates for providers and hospitals.

Medical providers will have to participate in the public option — or they’ll lose their contracts. Under my plan, the 28 million Americans who are currently uninsured will be offered enrollment in the public option if they sign up for programs like SNAP and unemployment benefits, and if they qualify for free health care under my plan, they’ll be automatically enrolled when they seek care.

Here in Nevada, we have to acknowledge that the state’s mental health ranking sits at an alarmingly low 51st place (including D.C.), and has one of the highest suicide rates of any state. Everywhere I campaign, I make the point that mental health is health, and it’s about time Nevadans — and all Americans — receive the full care they need.

For so many reasons, this election is the most important in our lives. If we want to defend the right to a living wage and the right to health care for all, we have to start by defeating Mr. Trump in November.