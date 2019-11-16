Steyer: Washington not doing enough for rural communities

Fighting pollution is critical to protecting public health in any community. The mining industry employs thousands of rural Nevadans, but those corporate leaders have only loyalty to their bottom lines, not our families’ health. The mining industry has purchased an outsized influence on elected leaders in the state, who too often choose to do the industry’s bidding, instead of meeting Nevadans’ needs. In areas around the abandoned Anaconda Mine, for example, corporate pollution has poisoned groundwater and left residents in the Yerington area with a myriad of pollution-related health issues that keep kids from school and workers from their jobs. We can, and must, protect Nevadans’ health and ensure a strong economy at the same time.

These corporations have taken advantage of rural communities for too long, which is why my plan will increase cooperation between federal agencies and state, local, and tribal governments — to more aggressively regulate polluters and rollback the environmental destruction they’ve caused. Clean air to breathe and clean water to drink should be a fundamental right. My administration will mobilize $75 billion for Superfund site cleanups and brownfield remediation, help reclaim mined lands, and work to ensure safe drinking water for local communities.

Whether it be achieving universal health care, a living wage, affordable quality education for all, fighting our climate crisis, or restoring power to the people — rural communities can, and must be, a critical part of the solution. This election, the stakes are high. We have to get this right — and I will work tirelessly to ensure that every community in America, rural or otherwise, can thrive and prosper.

Tom Steyer is a philanthropist, successful businessman and activist. He founded NextGen America and Need to Impeach and is currently running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

