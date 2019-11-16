Steyer: Washington not doing enough for rural communities

Unchecked corporate power in the healthcare industry has made access a challenge, especially for Americans in rural communities. As hospitals close and out-of-pocket costs rise, Americans are forced to pay a high price even for very common and treatable conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
We have to recognize how we got here: decades of cruel, empty promises from Washington politicians who think they know more about this state than the people of Nevada. Cuts to education and hospital funding, along with mental health facilities closing, and the refusal to pay a living wage or allow workers to get a fair share are examples of this disconnect. Washington simply isn’t doing enough for rural communities as they deal with an unstable economy and a looming recession — spurred by an erratic and incompent president. Let’s get one thing clear: Donald Trump does not understand, or care to understand, rural Nevadan communities.
Nevadans in rural counties live with the risks and costs of an ever consolidating monopolistic health care industry that has made affordable coverage nearly impossible to find. Last year, Nevada’s mental health care ranking sat at 51st place in the United States and the District of Columbia; and fourteen of Nevada’s seventeen counties only have one private health insurance provider on the state’s health insurance exchange. Too many elected leaders have let corporations, not Americans, make important choices on their health.
I’m running for president to break that stranglehold on our government and restore government of, by, and for the people — and that includes in the health care industry, and beyond.
Restoring power to the people starts with empowering communities from the ground up. That’s what my Partnership with Rural Communities framework intends to do, by closing health and prosperity gaps, building connectivity, growing a more just economy, and working directly with rural communities to fight climate change.
My commitment to rural America starts with setting up an Office of Rural Affairs in the White House to be a two-way communication channel to ensure my administration’s policies continually reflect the evolving and connected needs of rural communities. Restoring and expanding broadband infrastructure, for example, will increase access to telemedicine services and help bridge gaps between local provider shortages.
On addressing gaps in provider shortages, my plan also includes measures to prevent hospital closures and incentivize medical professionals to practice in non-urban areas. And we need to expand and update the way we approach health care. In particular, we need to treat mental health as health, so my plans calls for a $100 billion investment over ten years to increase access to mental health treatment while improving collaboration between public and private mental health care providers.
Fighting pollution is critical to protecting public health in any community. The mining industry employs thousands of rural Nevadans, but those corporate leaders have only loyalty to their bottom lines, not our families’ health. The mining industry has purchased an outsized influence on elected leaders in the state, who too often choose to do the industry’s bidding, instead of meeting Nevadans’ needs. In areas around the abandoned Anaconda Mine, for example, corporate pollution has poisoned groundwater and left residents in the Yerington area with a myriad of pollution-related health issues that keep kids from school and workers from their jobs. We can, and must, protect Nevadans’ health and ensure a strong economy at the same time.
These corporations have taken advantage of rural communities for too long, which is why my plan will increase cooperation between federal agencies and state, local, and tribal governments — to more aggressively regulate polluters and rollback the environmental destruction they’ve caused. Clean air to breathe and clean water to drink should be a fundamental right. My administration will mobilize $75 billion for Superfund site cleanups and brownfield remediation, help reclaim mined lands, and work to ensure safe drinking water for local communities.
Whether it be achieving universal health care, a living wage, affordable quality education for all, fighting our climate crisis, or restoring power to the people — rural communities can, and must be, a critical part of the solution. This election, the stakes are high. We have to get this right — and I will work tirelessly to ensure that every community in America, rural or otherwise, can thrive and prosper.
Tom Steyer is a philanthropist, successful businessman and activist. He founded NextGen America and Need to Impeach and is currently running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.