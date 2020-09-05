Suicide prevention efforts underway in Elko

September 1, 2020 began National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. It is a time when communities all throughout America come together to participate in activities that call attention to the challenge of suicide prevention. It is a time when those of us who have lost someone to suicide join with others to remember and honor our loved ones. Suicide is a tragedy; it takes the lives, the potential, and the future of young and old, rich and poor. It is another grave public health crisis.
The statistics about suicide in the Silver State are grim. So far in 2020 one person died by suicide every 13 hours in Nevada. In 2010, suicide cost Nevada a total of $593,140,000 in combined lifetime medical and work loss or an average of $1,084,351 per suicide death. Suicide is the first leading cause of death among Nevada’s young people ages 12-19 and the second leading cause of death for ages 20-44. Nevada has the second highest elder suicide rate in the country and veterans comprise an estimated 20 percent of Nevada’s suicides.
In 2019 there were 13 suicides in Elko County as well as multiple suicide attempts, overdoses, and psychiatric emergencies. However, there are some positive statistics about suicide in Nevada. In 2018 Nevada had the eleventh highest rate of suicide in the United States — nearly double the national rate — BUT it was the second year in history that Nevada was not ranked in the top ten.
The specific issues leading a person to take their own life are different and depression is often identified as a factor but it is important to note that not all people who are depressed kill themselves and not all people who kill themselves are depressed. Substance abuse is also a huge contributing factor to suicide.
There are warning signs to help friends and families recognize when their loved one may be struggling with life. Among them are:
- Threatening to hurt or kill oneself or talking about it
- Looking for ways to kill oneself by seeking firearms, pills or other means
- Feelings of hopelessness
- Reckless or risky behaviors
- Dramatic mood swings
There is help available for people who are experiencing depression and suicidal feelings. In Elko County we have private therapists, substance abuse treatment, a state-run Mental Health Clinic, Crisis Response Teams for both youth and adults, and the availability of tele-mental health services. There is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 that can connect callers to local services that can help. Sometimes a friend who reaches out to offer support and who and listens can mean all the difference.
Typically, during the second weekend of September, Elko has a 5K Walk Out of the Darkness/Walk for Hope but because of Covid-19, the walk will be virtual. On Sept 12 starting at 9 a.m. anybody can join the Facebook Live Event by going to Nevada Coalition for the Prevention of Suicide Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nvsuicideprevention and “liking” the page. There will be an opening ceremony, guest speakers and reasons for hope.
The walk is our coalition’s biggest fundraiser and the funds raised in Elko stay in Elko. If you would like to make a donation email wcharlebois@frontiernet.net. Also, this week if you want to honor your loved one by taking your own walk, hike, or whatever, please do that! Take a picture and it can be posted on the Coalition’s website at media@nvsuicideprevention.org.
Suicide affects all of us in one way or another. It is always tragic and leaves most friends and families wondering why. As indicated by the data, our youth and seniors — two of our most vulnerable populations — are suffering. We all need to work to stop this public health crisis. The first step is awareness and a commitment to making our community better.
Wendy Charlebois is a Zero Suicide, Elko County board member.
