Suicide prevention efforts underway in Elko

September 1, 2020 began National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. It is a time when communities all throughout America come together to participate in activities that call attention to the challenge of suicide prevention. It is a time when those of us who have lost someone to suicide join with others to remember and honor our loved ones. Suicide is a tragedy; it takes the lives, the potential, and the future of young and old, rich and poor. It is another grave public health crisis.

The statistics about suicide in the Silver State are grim. So far in 2020 one person died by suicide every 13 hours in Nevada. In 2010, suicide cost Nevada a total of $593,140,000 in combined lifetime medical and work loss or an average of $1,084,351 per suicide death. Suicide is the first leading cause of death among Nevada’s young people ages 12-19 and the second leading cause of death for ages 20-44. Nevada has the second highest elder suicide rate in the country and veterans comprise an estimated 20 percent of Nevada’s suicides.