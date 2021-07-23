Supreme Court leans right

The Supreme Court’s 2020-21 term concluded in July with a newly expanded 6-3 conservative majority prevailing in several major decisions. The court showed surprising agreement as well on everything from ObamaCare to religious freedom to the 2020 elections.

Fears of liberal activist groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, that the court would yield “far-right” results were unfounded. Justices showed themselves less ideologically divided than the rest of the country on major issues coming before them.

Of the 65 cases the court reviewed this term, it decided only nine by 6-3 votes along conventional ideological lines, according to SCOTUSBlog, which tracks the court. The term was marked by modest conservative victories, unpredictable alignment of justices, and a surprising number of unanimous judgments.

The conservative wing of the court divided, with Chief Justice John Roberts, often followed by the two newest justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. At times, they put the brakes on their conservative colleagues Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats had boycotted Justice Barrett’s confirmation hearing last October , leaving poster-size images of Affordable Care Act recipients in their place, and predicting her vote would doom ObamaCare.