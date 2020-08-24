The convention shows Democrats have ceded the working class to the GOP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While President Trump’s base is already fired up to vote in November, Democrats spent this week’s Democratic National Convention just trying to get a fire started.

Much of the Biden convention was an exercise in base mobilization. There’s a reason for that. A Post-ABC News poll just before the convention showed that while 65 percent of Trump supporters say they are “very enthusiastic” about supporting the president, only 48 percent of Biden supporters say the same about the former vice president.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has an enthusiasm problem with two key constituencies he needs to win: younger voters and African Americans. Only 25 percent of voters aged 18-39 are “very enthusiastic” about voting for him. And CNN reports that Biden’s support among Black voters is smaller than Clinton’s was in 2016. Worse, only 68 percent of African Americans aged 18 to 29 say they intend to vote for Biden — 17 points fewer than supported Clinton four years ago.

If you think Democrats are confident these voters will turn out, count how many times they urged viewers to “make a plan” to vote. An energized base doesn’t need that kind of encouragement.