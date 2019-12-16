The Conversation: The surprising financial strength of American houses of worship

Religion accounts for the largest share of the approximately US$425 billion Americans give away every year.

Even so, the charitable dollars channeled to churches and other houses of worship have slowly declined as a percentage of overall giving for decades. In 2018, the actual total both fell by 3.9% when adjusted for inflation and dipped for the first time below 30% of total giving.

I study trends in religious giving and their implications. To me, what stands out today is how well congregations are generally faring even as the share of Americans who belong to a house of worship declines.

Empty pewsThe bulk of religious giving goes directly to the over 350,000 congregations nationwide dotting almost every local community.On top of churches and other houses of worship, religious giving covers donations made directly to religious denominations, missionary societies and religious media.

An important trend is that the share of Americans who claim no religious affiliation is growing, having risen to 26% from 16% in 2007.

Only half of all Americans now claim to belong to a specific congregation, a historic low. And only about 45% of Americans say they go to church at least once a month, down from 54% in 2007.