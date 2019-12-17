The Conversation: Think presidential debates are dull? Thank 1950s TV game shows

Designer’s regretEven Stanton eventually realized how his creation stymied real understanding. The best interrogators, he thought, would be the candidates themselves, who would have to understand and counter the weaknesses in each other’s ideas.

“I would have the two candidates for president sit down face to face in front of the camera, and take a single issue and discuss it,” he once explained. “I would have no questions from the press at all.”

He even considered the most obvious objection: What would happen if one of the candidates refused to engage properly, or wouldn’t let the other get a word in edgewise?

“When you become candidates for president of the United States, you don’t misbehave in front of, you know, forty million people,” he explained – perhaps a bit too optimistically.

Carried through the yearsStanton and those early critics saw what TV audiences see decades later: These events are not debates at all. There’s no informative interchange between the participants, no considered reasoning and very little clarity about what candidates think or propose.