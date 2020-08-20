The Jared Kushner Achievement Award goes too ... Kamala!

At 34, Jared Kushner Is Youngest Top White House Aide in History

Jared Kushner, Shatterer of Ceilings

For Jared Kushner, The Impossible Just Takes a Little Longer

(Me screaming in the corner: “He’s the son-in-law of the person who picked him!!!”)

If Democrats wanted us to treat Kamala’s selection as an historic achievement, the process needed to be color-blind. All the gushing about THE FIRST WOMAN OF COLOR AS VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE is like the articles every year gushing about the Nigerian who got into ALL EIGHT IVY LEAGUES!

Ever heard of affirmative action? In the same year, a thousand white and Asian kids with the exact same credentials didn’t get into any Ivy League schools.

Biden made perfectly clear — as did his supporters and sponsors — that he would be considering only women of color. Oh my gosh! A woman of color has somehow climbed to the top of the greasy pole!