The Underfunded US Navy

The future size of the “People’s Liberation Navy” will be about 550 modern warships and submarines by 2030, according to congressional testimony given recently by retired U.S. Navy Captain James Fanell. The growth of the Chinese Navy is part of a plan to push the U.S. out of Asia and become the world’s predominant power.

On the other side of the world, the Russian Navy with 27 nuclear powered fast-attack submarines, and plans to add six more, operates in strategically critical waters like the Baltic and Black Seas, and the Arctic.

The Biden budget cuts $700 million from the U.S. Navy’s shipbuilding account. That would keep the Navy’s overall ship number at 296.

By law, the Navy must have a 355-ship fleet. The Navy purchased eight ships this year and will purchase eight next year. At this rate, the Navy will miss the 355-ship goal by the early 2030’s.

The U.S. Navy has a dearth of ships to meet its military mission. The U.S. is going to need more naval assets and a better strategy, or it will need to shrink its commitments around the world.

The problem is more urgent than Americans recognize.

