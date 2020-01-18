The Village Idiot: Gimme shelter magazines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Absolutely nothing indicated human habitation. Who lives here? Robby the Robot? If so, why does he need a toilet?

Home design magazines call themselves "shelter" magazines now. I wonder if that's how the editors talk to each other at dinner parties.

"Nice shelter you've got here, Bob! Who does the rose petals in your bathtub? My guy quit, so I'm looking for someone. By the way, have you got any Band-Aids? I cut my hand on your tub, but I couldn't find the medicine cabinet. Oh, the medicine cabinet is the thing made out of razor wire? I thought that was a towel rack! You're so right, it probably does keep people from snooping."

I go through shelter magazines now, not looking for the latest trends in furniture or window treatments, but for signs of life. You see the ultra-modern living room, all white, glass and sharp corners; does it say "cool sophistication," or does it say "We have no kids, no pets and no friends?" Can you imagine having people over for beer and pizza in this joint? Can you see a mom changing a baby's diaper on a white Italian leather sofa while watching "Ellen"?