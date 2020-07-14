There's nothing new about Roger Stone clemency

The Whitewater independent counsel, Kenneth Starr, raised the possibility of a reduced sentence for McDougal if she testified against the Clintons. Specifically, Starr’s prosecutors asked McDougal, “To your knowledge, did William Jefferson Clinton testify truthfully during the course of your trial?”

McDougal refused to answer. She demanded that Starr resign. And then she lapsed into total, determined silence. A federal judge jailed her for 18 months for contempt of court. Starr later charged her with criminal contempt, a case which ended with a hung jury. Through it all, McDougal steadfastly refused to say whether Clinton had testified truthfully at her trial.

Then, on Jan. 20, 2001, the day he left the White House, Clinton pardoned McDougal. By the next year, she had written a memoir, “The Woman Who Wouldn’t Talk: Why I Refused to Testify Against the Clintons and What I Learned in Jail.” And then, in 2004, Hollywood made her a star of the documentary film “The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill Clinton.”

The former president attended the film’s premiere in New York, where he told the audience of his deep admiration for the woman who refused to testify about him.