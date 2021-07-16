WASHINGTON — The Cuban people are rising up against their nation’s communist regime in the largest protests since the 1959 revolution. So, what is President Joe Biden going to do about it?

On his recent trip to Europe, Biden announced that the United States was back and ready to lead the West in the struggle between the world’s democracies and autocracies. Well, here’s his chance. The Cuban regime is one of the world’s most enduring totalitarian dictatorships, but for the first time, it is facing an unprecedented confluence of events that could finally lead to its demise.

First, Cuba is facing the worst economic crisis in decades. The Cuban economy contracted by 11% last year, as the pandemic caused the tourism industry (one of the regime’s primary sources of hard currency) to collapse. During the Cold War, the regime survived thanks to massive subsidies from the Soviet Union. When the U.S.S.R. collapsed, the regime turned to its oil-rich socialist ally Venezuela for economic support, including subsidized fuel. But now that Venezuela has imploded, it is increasingly unable to bail out the Cuban regime. So, for the first time, the regime has nowhere to turn for hard currency to keep it afloat.