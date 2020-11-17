2. When the electoral college meets on Dec. 14 and declares Biden the winner, concede and say you are stepping aside for the sake of the country.

Trump can continue to hold that the election was stolen and run to reclaim his stolen presidency in four years’ time. But to win again, Trump needs to understand why he lost. There are millions of voters who approved of his policies but did not vote for him because they were tired of chaos. They gave Biden the margin of victory. If Trump mishandles the transition, his behavior will only validate those voters’ choices—and make it less likely they will change their minds in 2024.

3. Announce you are running in 2024.

Trump should shift the focus from the last election to the next one—pointing his followers toward the future and rallying them.

4. Lead the GOP to keep control of the Senate.