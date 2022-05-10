My name is Travis Gerber and I am running for Elko County Commissioner District 4. I have been a lifelong resident of Elko County. I attended Elko County schools from K-12 and graduated from Elko High School third in my class in 1993. I earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations, with emphasis in political science, history and economics courses. I graduated with a law degree in 2002 and returned to Elko to practice law with my father, and I now have 20 years of legal and business experience.

I work regularly with people of all industries including mining, agriculture, small business, non-profits and governmental agencies, and can bring this experience to this position to lead our county and protect the values and property of our people.

I have served as President of the Rotary Club of Elko and as Chairman of FISH (Friends in Service Helping -- Elko’s local food bank and shelter) for eight years. I currently serve on the Museum Board, and as President of the Elko Community Concert Association. I have many hobbies and interests and I love helping people improve their lives.

My family has deep roots in Elko County going back five generations to the settlement of this county. I feel that I should take this time to serve my county and state and give back some of the gifts of knowledge and experience that I have been given in this great area.

As commissioner, I will focus on making Elko County a better place to raise families, to keep the economy of the county and state strong so that our jobs, schools, recreation opportunities and culture thrive. Thank you for your support and I appreciate your vote.

