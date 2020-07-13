Trump confirms, in an interview, a U.S. cyberattack on Russia

The president also cited his pressure on Germany to cancel the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia and avoid becoming even more dependent on Moscow than it already is. "Germany is paying billions of dollars, billions to Russia," Trump says. "And we're supposed to protect Germany from Russia. How does that work?"

But his "biggest" move of all to counter Russia, Trump said, has been his restoration of America's military: "I rebuilt our military. We now have the newest military we've ever had. … That's not good for Russia either. You understand?"

Talking about his efforts to counter Russia, the president also pointed to his success in persuading NATO members to increase their contributions to the transatlantic alliance. "I raised $140 billion from NATO countries going up to $400 billion [over three years], and what's the purpose of NATO? Russia." The president told me that, despite earlier threats, he doesn't really want to exit NATO, "but I want them to pay their fair share."

Trump said that even though "every week, we put more sanctions on Russia," he and Russian President Vladimir Putin "actually have a very good relationship." The two leaders are "trying to work out a nuclear arms treaty that's going to be a significant one. … There is no more important thing that we can do than nuclear arms control."

In sum, Trump said, "I love the country, and so, despite all of the things I have to do, I just feel I have to do it right." Here is something he did right. While Trump is accused of not taking Russian interference seriously, he did more than Obama ever did to combat it.

