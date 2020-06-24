Trump is right to withdraw troops from Germany — as long as he sends them east

This is especially true since Berlin is endangering the security of these NATO allies by building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline over the Trump administration’s vociferous objections. Right now, Russian natural gas travels through pipelines that cross the territory of Poland and Slovakia, which means that if Russia wanted to cut off natural gas to Eastern Europe, it would have to sacrifice its lucrative sales to the West to do so. Once the Nord Stream 2 is complete, Russia will be able to bypass Eastern Europe and send natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea—leaving Russian President Vladimir Putin free to threaten our Eastern European allies without endangering his Western gas sales. As Trump put it during his Tulsa rally, “We’re supposed to protect Germany from Russia, but Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for energy coming from a pipeline, brand-new pipeline. . . . How does that work?” It doesn’t.