Valedictorian speech, Spring Creek High School

Now here’s a story for you guys, please don’t laugh, but if you do, I’m not going to know. As a very mean girl once said to me, “Cry me a river, build a bridge, and get over it.” Now as a third grader, hearing this from a GIRL was terrifying. It really hurt my feelings, and I’m still scared of girls to this day, but I’m glad she said it. My point is that it’s done and over with and there is absolutely nothing we can do to change the past. I know not all of you loved your time in high school. Many of you hated your time at SCHS and can’t wait to get outta here. I’m happy for you guys, but I hope you listen closely to my next few words.

You control your future. We have so many firsts on the way. There is no need to dwell on the past. It’s over. During the past few months I hope you all have had time to look back and self reflect. I hope you were all able to look yourself in the mirror and not have any regrets about the past few years. I truly hope that’s the case, but for some of you, it probably isn’t. And that is OKAY. From now on, live life so that you have no regrets.