Valedictorian speech, Spring Creek High School
Hey everyone, I hope you are all doing well. I don’t know about the future me, but there’s some pretty weird stuff going on in my life right now. Before I say anything else I want to give a shout out to my wonderful mother. Thank you for everything mama. I’m gonna make you proud.
And that’s all for the lovey dovey stuff. I don’t want to bore you with tons of thank you’s and give credit, even though there’s plenty of it to give. That is not the point of this speech, and I am not trying to waste anyone’s precious time living life. I hope you all are comfortable in your cars right now. I assume that I’m on some kind of screen and I hope my head doesn’t look too big *laugh*.
Before I address all of my classmates I want to take a minute and recognize all of the families, friends, and also, the entire staff of Spring Creek High School. You have contributed to the class of 2020 tremendously. Without you guys, we would not be here *pause*, in this wonderful parking lot *pause*, today. On behalf of the entire class of 2020, I thank you for everything you have done for us over the past four years. We probably wouldn’t even be having a graduation without all of you. Enough beating around the bush, let’s get down to business.
We are gathered here today, on what I hope to be a beautiful night in June, to recognize all of our hard work. Especially the work we have been putting in over the last few months. This is my first speech I have ever given, so please bear with me. If you are expecting a highly sophisticated knowledge bomb to be dropped on you, I’m sorry, but it’s not gonna happen. I’m a regular guy, just like everyone else sitting in their car right now. I’m not special, and I’m sorry, but I don’t have any answers… But I do know this.
The class of 2020 has done some pretty amazing things. We have won many awards and even titles. Some athletic, some artistic, but what truly matters are all of our academic state championships. Since this is recorded I want to make sure everyone got that joke. Nobody cares about academic state titles, unless you’re Keith or Big Paul. All things considered, this class has been pretty gosh darn successful even though our time has been cut short. Some might even say we are the best class. They might say we are special considering what we have been through…. I mean maybe we are, just a little bit though.
Honestly though, who the hell cares? Big whoopty doo. We spent all of those hours inside that school for a piece of paper and a handshake. Oh wait, the piece of paper is getting mailed and handshakes are now frowned upon. So basically, when it comes down to it, we got through the easiest parts of our lives by sitting in our houses and *air quotes* social distancing *air quotes* doing nothing... Congrats.
Seriously guys, it doesn’t matter how successful any of us were over the past four years. It really doesn’t. We had a whole bunch of things taken away from us and all of our lasts came way too soon. But if we were to take a step back, look beyond what has just happened and what is still going on today. If we look barely over the horizon *point*, we will see what lies just ahead of us. Not sure what I was pointing at there, but it just felt right.
Now here’s a story for you guys, please don’t laugh, but if you do, I’m not going to know. As a very mean girl once said to me, “Cry me a river, build a bridge, and get over it.” Now as a third grader, hearing this from a GIRL was terrifying. It really hurt my feelings, and I’m still scared of girls to this day, but I’m glad she said it. My point is that it’s done and over with and there is absolutely nothing we can do to change the past. I know not all of you loved your time in high school. Many of you hated your time at SCHS and can’t wait to get outta here. I’m happy for you guys, but I hope you listen closely to my next few words.
You control your future. We have so many firsts on the way. There is no need to dwell on the past. It’s over. During the past few months I hope you all have had time to look back and self reflect. I hope you were all able to look yourself in the mirror and not have any regrets about the past few years. I truly hope that’s the case, but for some of you, it probably isn’t. And that is OKAY. From now on, live life so that you have no regrets.
Here’s another story..., last one I promise. My freshman year, I had a science teacher named Mr. Terras. He always told me “You don’t have to do anything!,” and then he’d sip his coffee and try not to swear at us. It was frightening. I was in the middle of puberty and this man was confusing the crap out of me. In my small freshman mind, he had basically told me I didn’t have to do anything in life ever again, and he was right. No one in life is going to MAKE you do anything. My mom disagreed and said that I had to do two things. The first of these was to die... Pretty dark, I know, but hold on. The second was to pay taxes.
Now, my question for all of you is this. What are you going to do before all of us kick the bucket? What are you going to do between each time we have to hand over money to the government?.... I don’t know much, but I do have a suggestion…. Live. Let’s all just simply live.
Instead of stressing about minor things in life, like your boyfriend or your girlfriend, how to dress, what to do tomorrow night, what to do the night after that. Instead of causing all of this stress and creating so much anxiety, just live. It’s too often that we get caught up in insignificant things. When we do this, we miss out on the big things, or as most people call it, life. In your life, all you have to do is your job. Everything else will take care of itself. But what the hell do I know? I’m just an 18 year old kid on a screen that’s pre-recorded for a make-up graduation that might never be streamed. I hope you all have a wonderful night. Stay safe. Party hard. And don’t forget to live. See you around. *peace sign*
