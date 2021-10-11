Vegas Democrats celebrate Indigenous People's Day

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada State Democratic Party released the following statement in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day:

“The Nevada Native American Caucus is happy to celebrate Indigenous People's Day with our fellow Democrats! On this day, we take a moment to feel our collective joy in ourselves, our relatives, and the land. We also take this day to acknowledge the need for our government to move beyond proclamations and toward true justice for our people,” said Mercedes Krause, Chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party Native American Caucus.

“We ask our leaders to make Indigenous Peoples Day a formal holiday, just as we recently saw with Juneteenth. Even more importantly, we hope that our leaders commit to honoring our treaties and to strengthening Tribal sovereignty. This begins first at Peehee mu'huh. Our leaders must halt the project at Thacker Pass, as free, prior, and informed consent remains unattained. The Administration must heed Tribal calls to cancel the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well. Finally, the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 must be protected at all costs. We hope that our leaders commit to these goals and remember them, and the needs of Indian Country, on this Indigenous Peoples Day.”