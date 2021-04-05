We have the tools to control COVID-19

Two of the biggest safeguards to vaccines are the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, both of which are made up of independent experts who are not employees of the government and both of which hold open meetings available to the public.

How much does the vaccine cost?

All COVID-19 vaccines are free, with or without insurance.

Perhaps the most important of all these questions, and the two we’re most excited about:

When will all Nevadans be able to be vaccinated?

While it’s been announced that anyone 16+ who wants the vaccine can make an appointment, that’s a lot of people. So it will take many months to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated (which involves two doses in the case of Moderna and Pfizer).

When will things go back to normal?